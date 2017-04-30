Police investigating stabbing at Greyhound bus station in downtown Louisville

A man was stabbed at the Greyhound bus station in downtown Louisville. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Louisville that left one person injured on Sunday.

Officers were called to the Greyhound bus station on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard at about 12:30 p.m.

Police said two men got into an altercation and one stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect has not yet been arrested.

