Louisville DJ breaks Guinness World Record for longest continuous set

Chauncey Graves, known as DJ Colossus, broke the Guinness World Record for longest DJ set on Sunday. (Source: Amber Powell/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville DJ has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest non-stop DJ set.

Chauncey Graves, known as DJ Colossus, broke the record at 1 p.m. on Sunday, after DJing for 10 straight days at Spinelli's on Baxter Avenue. He began his set on Thursday, April 20.

Colossus was allowed a five-minute break for every hour that he completed. He endured the 10 days of DJing by drinking plenty of water and eating oranges, as well as pizza, of course.

The previous record was held by DJ Obi, of Nigeria, whose set lasted 240 hours in 2016.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ WAVE 3 News wins several Kentucky Associated Press Awards

+ Sounds of the City

+ The Setlist

As of Sunday afternoon, Colossus was still DJing to set a higher bar for the World Record. Guinness will verify the results after the set is complete.

DJ Colossus is a member of The Elitegiance DJ coalition, which was founded in Louisville and has members based across the U.S.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.