Billy Reed: Battle of Midway an easy Derby favorite for veterans everywhere

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In a small footnote to the unfolding story of the 143rd Kentucky Derby, it was a bit strange that a Japanese-American jockey rode Battle of Midway to his second-place finish in the Santa Anita Derby.

The colt by Smart Strike, out of the mare Rigoletto, was named by former owner Rick Price of Fox Hills Farm, who has a special affinity for veterans. For example, he finished fourth to Orb in the 2013 Derby with a colt named Normandy Invasion.

The original Battle of Midway took place from June 4-7, 1942, only six months after Japan had brought the United States into World War II with its infamous sneak attack on Pearl Harbor, and is considered one of the turning points in the Pacific Theatre.

Once again the Japanese were hoping to surprise and overwhelm the American forces at Midway. However, because Navy cryptographers had cracked the Japanese codes, it was the Japanese who were surprised. The Americans sunk four Japanese battleships and killed 3,057 of their troops, taking away Japan’s naval superiority in the Pacific for the duration.

While the war was raging in the Pacific and Europe, the grandparents of Corey Nakatani were confined to what was known as a "relocation camp" in Colorado. These were the places where Americans of Japanese ancestry were interred lest they be Japanese spies or sympathizers.

In the Colorado camp, the Nakatanis had a son, Ray. While he was still an infant, they were moved to another "relocation camp," this one at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. When Ray’s wife gave birth to a son they named Corey on Oct. 21, 1970, who could have dreamed that he would become a jockey and win some of his biggest races at Santa Anita?

Nevertheless, he’s 0-for-17 in the Kentucky Derby, his best finish coming aboard the second-place Nehro in 2011. Last year, after getting sidelined with an injury, Nakatani pondered retirement. He came back but so far doesn’t have a mount in this year’s Derby.

He got the mount on Battle of Midway in the Santa Anita Derby only because the colt’s regular jockey, Flavie Prat, a 24-year old native of France, had committed early to ride Iliad, who finished fifth in that same race.

After being bred to the promising sire Smart Strike in 2013, Rigoletto developed some problems while in foal that required surgery. However, her foal was healthy and handsome enough to get Fox Hill’s Porter to pay $410,000 for him at the 2015 Fasig-Tipton yearling sale at Saratoga.

Porter sent him to Jerry Hallendorfer, long the training king in northern California but 0-for-3 in the Kentucky Derby. He didn’t start Battle of Midway until Jan. 17 of this year, and the colt has won two of his four starts with a strong second to Gormley in the Santa Anita Derby.

Battle of Midway likes to run on or near the pace, and the field is full of late closers. It will be up to Prat, riding in his first Derby, to keep him out of traffic and save enough for the cavalry charge down the stretch. Nobody will be watching him more closely than Nakatani, who seemed to like what he had under him in the Santa Anita Derby.

After that race, Porter sold the colt to Win Star Farm and Don Alberto Stable for an undisclosed price. Elliott Walden, the president of Win Star, no doubt sees stallion potential in Battle of Midway. He’s a grandson of Mr. Prospector, one of the most influential sires of the last 30 years.

The chances are slim that a survivor of the Battle of Midway lives in Louisville. Those remaining would be in their late 80s or 90s. But you can bet their relatives and descendants, not to mention veterans everywhere, will be rooting for the colt that bears such a solemn and glorious name.

Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter who contributes regular sports columns to WAVE3.com.

