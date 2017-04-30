Oldham County hit by EF-1 tornado

The National Weather Service confirmed a Tornado in Oldham County late Friday and two days later those in its path are still cleaning up. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Oldham County late Friday, and two days later those in its path are still cleaning up. Neighbors says they saw and heard rain, thunder, and lightening but didn’t know the extent of the damage until Saturday.

“Next thing I know my house is shaking,” Scoot Smith said.

Smith lives on Churchill Parkway in Goshen and says the storm happened very fast on Friday around 11:30.

“I didn't understand what was going on having never experienced that before. I've always been told you hear a large rushing thundering sound like freight trains coming,” said Smith.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado. The tornado traveled a mile-long path starting behind the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple, taking down several trees and power lines, and continued north east.

“And then it traveled to the end of the cul-de-sac it came even closer to our house,” Smith said.

Smith says even though the tornados’ peak winds reached 95 miles per hour, his family is safe.

“It bounced down over the hill and then back up the hill through the Creasy Mahan nature preserve,” Smith said.

No one was injured but at the nature preserve it's a dreary sight with several down trees.

“I'm just grateful no one was injured. things can be replaced but people not so much,” Smith said.

Some of the homes in the Spindletop subdivision sustained roof damage. The Temple near the tornado's starting point has tarps over their roof damage. That national weather service says another church along the path had damage as well.

