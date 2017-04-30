Rendon drives in 10, hits 3 HRs as Nationals rout Mets 23-5

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) leaves a baseball game with an injury during the second inning against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon (6) celebrates his three-run home run with Daniel Murphy, right, and Bryce Harper (34) during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Washingt...

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon walks off the field after a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon singles during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Washington.

By HARVEY VALENTINEAssociated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Anthony Rendon had 10 RBIs, three home runs and six hits as the Washington Nationals took advantage of Noah Syndergaard's injury and mauled the New York Mets 23-5 on Sunday to set a franchise scoring record.

Rendon went a career-best 6 for 6 and scored five times while setting a club mark for RBIs. He became the 13th player in major league history to drive in 10 or more runs in a game - the first since Garret Anderson did it for the Angels in 2007.

Matt Wieters added two homers, a single and two walks as the Nationals salvaged the finale of a three-game series between NL East rivals. Adam Lind and Bryce Harper also homered, and Harper scored four runs.

Washington finished with a season-high 23 hits and scored the most runs in the history of the Expos/Nationals franchise. The Nationals' seven homers were their most since the team moved from Montreal to Washington in 2005.

After a two-run single in the first, Rendon followed with a solo homer in the third and a three-run shot in the fourth. He ripped a three-run double off the right-center wall in the fifth and nearly had another RBI when he singled in the seventh, but teammate Daniel Murphy held up at third base.

Rendon capped his incredible day with a solo home run off Mets backup catcher Kevin Plawecki in the eighth. Harper and Lind went deep against Plawecki earlier in the inning.

It was a miserable day all-around for the Mets, who won the first two games of the series after losing six straight. Syndergaard, the team's hard-throwing ace, left in the second inning with what the club called "a possible right lat strain" and was on his way back to New York for an MRI.

Syndergaard (1-2) allowed five runs on five hits in the first. In the second, he threw a strike to Harper on his 38th pitch and grimaced while reaching for his right armpit. Mets manager Terry Collins and the team trainer immediately came out, and Collins summoned reliever Sean Gilmartin.

Syndergaard was making his first start since April 20. The right-hander was a late scratch from his last scheduled outing Thursday against Atlanta due to right biceps discomfort. But he threw a bullpen Friday, said he felt fine and refused an MRI.

After the Nationals beat up on three Mets relievers, Plawecki got the final six outs.

Hours after Washington announced leadoff batter Adam Eaton has a torn knee ligament and is likely done for the season, Michael A. Taylor, Eaton's replacement in center field, had two hits.

Jayson Werth, Ryan Zimmerman and Murphy also had two hits and each member of Washington's starting nine had at least one.

New York's Jay Bruce had three hits, including a solo home run, and Rene Rivera had a solo shot and a single.

Matt Albers (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: Collins doesn't think he'll have 1B Lucas Duda (hyperextended left elbow) back Monday when he's eligible to come off the disabled list. Duda didn't play a rehab game Saturday and Collins said the slugger wasn't scheduled to play Sunday. "I don't know," the manager said when asked before the game if Duda had a setback. "Right now I have enough here to worry about."

Nationals: General manager Mike Rizzo said a date hadn't been set yet for Eaton's surgery.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Robert Gsellman (0-2, 6.23 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series Monday at Atlanta. In his last start, Gsellman allowed six runs, five earned, on 10 hits in four innings of an 8-2 home loss to the Braves. In his career, he's 0-2 with 6.46 ERA versus Atlanta.

Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark (3-0, 3.64) makes his sixth start of the season Tuesday night against Arizona.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.