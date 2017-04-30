Dalton Sargeant laps entire field in ARCA race at Salem

SALEM, Ind. (AP) - Dalton Sargeant lapped the entire field Sunday in a dominating victory in the ARCA Racing Series event at Salem Speedway.

Sargeant rallied to get back on the lead lap on the high-banked 0.555-mile oval, then pulled away for his second career victory in the stock-car series. He became the first ARCA winner to lap the field since David Stremme in 2006 at Michigan International Speedway. "My crew chief, Chad Bryant, just kept reiterating, 'Take your time. Just race the race track.' And it paid off," Sargeant said. "This is definitely a difficult race. Our No. 77 Big Tine Cunningham Ford was amazing. I'm looking forward to Talladega."

Gus Dean was second in a Toyota, and Kyle Weatherman third in a Chevrolet.

