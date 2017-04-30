Torrence wins Top Fuel event at NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Steve Torrence won the Top Fuel event Sunday in the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

Torrence had a 3.783-second pass at 323.89 mph for the ninth victory of his career and first of the season. He beat points leader Leah Pritchett, eight-time season champion Tony Schumacher and Terry McMillen in the final round.

"This is the same as winning a race that you had to pedal it every round or you had to win it on holeshots," Torrence said. "This is a driver's race. We race 24 races a year and one of them we race four-wide. It's completely different when you come in here; you're mentally challenged."

Ron Capps won in Funny Car, Chris McGaha in Pro Stock and LE Tonglet in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Capps, the defending season champion, ran a 3.933 at 322.65 in a Dodge Charger for his first NHRA Four-Wide Nationals win, second consecutive victory this season and 52nd overall. Teammate, Jack Beckman was second, followed by J.R. Todd and Matt Hagan.

In Pro Stock, McGaha raced to his fifth career victory, running a 6.591 at 210.44 in a Chevrolet Camaro. He beat Greg Anderson, Shane Gray and Drew Skillman. Tonglet rode his Suzuki to a 6.864 at 195.00 for his 10th career victory and first of the season.

More AP racing: http://racing.ap.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.