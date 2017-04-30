Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed for about 2 weeks

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to high water on the Mississippi River. The ferry halted service at the end of the last run, today Sunday, April 30.

Water went over the landing ramp at Hickman late today. The ferry will be unable to resume service on Monday, May 1. Based on the river forecast the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is likely to remain closed for about two weeks.

At 4 p.m., today, the Ohio River at Cairo was at 44.9 ft. with a prediction it would crest around 51 ft. on May 7.

It would then take until about May 12th for the river to drop enough to allow the ferry to resume service.

We will attempt to provide timely notice when the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is able to resume operation.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

In addition to providing a critical transportation link between Kentucky and Missouri for daily commuters and farmers, the ferry serves as a tourist attraction for the region and provides a convenient route between Southeast Missouri and the popular fishing and recreation areas around nearby Reelfoot Lake in Northwest Tennessee.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours.

Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.