Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed for about 2 weeks

The Kentucky Derby Festival took to the streets Sunday as more than a thousand bike riders joined the Tour de Lou.More >>
The Kentucky Derby Festival took to the streets Sunday as more than a thousand bike riders joined the Tour de Lou.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed a Tornado in Oldham County late Friday and two days later those in its path are still cleaning up.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed a Tornado in Oldham County late Friday and two days later those in its path are still cleaning up.More >>
With three weather delays, it was a slow start for the Kentucky Derby Festival's 44th Marathon and Minimarathon.More >>
With three weather delays, it was a slow start for the Kentucky Derby Festival's 44th Marathon and Minimarathon.More >>
Strong to severe storms are possible tonight.More >>
Strong to severe storms are possible tonight.More >>
Take a look at some photos from the backside of Churchill Downs on Sunday morning. All photos courtesy Dan Dry/Price Weber.More >>
Take a look at some photos from the backside of Churchill Downs on Sunday morning. All photos courtesy Dan Dry/Price Weber.More >>