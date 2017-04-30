Tour de Lou races through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival took to the streets Sunday as more than a thousand bike riders joined the Tour de Lou.

The open course starts and ends at Waterfront Park near the Chow Wagon.

It takes riders through Louisville's scenic Olmsted Parks-- as well as neighborhoods from Portland to the Highlands.

"The city is known to be friendly to bikes," Mike Sewell, Tour de Lou Co-Chair, said. "So a lot of people traveled here. We have 40 different states this year that traveled. It's actually an international event. We had people from Canada fly in for this event this year. So it's growing by leaps and bounds."

The event had three distances for everyone from beginners to experienced cyclists.

This was the fourth year for the Tour de Lou.

