White nationalists, counter-protesters clash in small KY town

A white nationalist group rallied in Pikeville, KY this weekend, bringing counter-protesters from out of town and a lot of attention residents say they didn't want. (Source: WSAZ/CNN)

PIKEVILLE, KY (WSAZ/CNN) - A street that one week ago was filled with fun at Hillbilly Days was filled with protests and yelling.

“Not in my lifetime has there ever been anything like this in the city,” said Pikeville resident Kyle Newsome.

The Traditionalist Workers Party announced some time ago that they planned to have a rally in downtown Pikeville to take a stand for white working families. The group is labeled as a white nationalist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In response to the hate group’s decision to come to Pikeville, a counter-protest formed by protesters spreading a message of equality for all races. The rallies brought spectators and attention that Pikeville residents say they do not want.

“The majority of the people I’ve spoken to just want them to go home,” Newsome said. “And they sort of wish the counter-protesters hadn’t come and these people would just what they’re gonna do and leave.”

Newsome has lived in Pike County his whole life and is a student at the University of Pikeville. He said several of his friends left town this weekend, fearing for their own safety.

“I have a friend who lives in Belfry who’s staying out of the city. I have a friend who lives in Louisa and he went home. He skipped work on Friday so he could go home because he didn’t feel safe living on campus while this was happening,” Newsome said.

Several law enforcement agencies from the Pikeville Police Department to Homeland Security were all on standby in case things got out of hand. That’s why Newsome made sure he had a quick getaway - his bicycle.

“It’s faster to get here and faster to leave if I need to. I feel like leaving on foot would be a little harder to get away before something bad happened,” he said.

But now that both groups have left town, Pikeville can go back to the peace and quiet citizens are familiar with.

Police made several arrests during the rallies.

