White nationalists, counter-protesters clash in small KY town

The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department cleared a line of protesters that was partially blocking a busy roadway Thursday night. According to witnesses, at least two people were arrested.
In response to the hate group's decision to come to Pikeville, a counter-protest formed by protesters spreading a message of equality for all races. The rallies brought spectators and attention area residents say they don't want.
