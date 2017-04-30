Kentucky Derby Museum to house new special collection

Lukas has trained more Derby champions than any other trainer in the modern era. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum announced Sunday it will be the permanent home to the personal Thoroughbred racing collection of legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas.

The collection includes four Kentucky Derby trophies, as well as awards from Oaks and the Breeders Cup.

Lukas has trained more Derby champions than any other trainer in the modern era.

He says it was time to share the excitement with the public.

"I'll be 82 this Summer and I thought it might be time to get it where everyone can enjoy it," Lukas said. "It was very gratifying to see the reaction of different people when they saw it in my home. And I thought you know its time to do it, and this is the place it needs to be. This is where it should be."

The 60-year collection is set to open to the public by the end of Summer 2017.

