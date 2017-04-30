Special Belle of Louisville cruise brings healing, support

Saturday night, Louisville tallied its 42nd homicide of the year. Sunday night, the families of some of those victims took a special cruise on Belle of Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Saturday night, Louisville tallied its 42nd homicide of the year.

Sunday night, the families of some of those victims took a special cruise on Belle of Louisville.

It was also for gunshot survivors like Shenitrea Vaughn.

"I keep looking at my watch just because I know what time everything went down,” Vaughn said.

Exactly a year ago Sunday, she was shot and paralyzed and another woman killed.

"I have a very good support team,” Vaughn said. “I have my rough days and everything like that but once I'm down, I'm picked back up again."

Thanks to Reverend Charles Elliott, her support team just got bigger.

"My heart is heavy because this week we lost four more young kids,” Elliott said in a small rally before the cruise.

Elliott gave 50 families free tickets for the cruise while many other paid as part of a fundraiser for Elliott’s Jesus and a Job program.

"We will work together to make a change,” Rev. Elliott said.

Mayor Greg Fischer made a short appearance and contributed towards the event.

"We can all live together in peace,” Fischer said. “People might say that's unrealistic. We cannot give up on that.”

The cruise was a celebration of life, both those gone and those still being lived.

Alicia Price came for Tony Sublett, killed this February.

"It does take a village. There's so much going on,” Price said. “We have to keep doing things like this. Keep showing that we are all a community

and that we all stand together.”

"It scares me just because every day in Louisville there's a homicide,” Vaughn said.

The Belle of Louisville is an unlikely sanctuary.

"It's going to be a remembering but it's a moment just to be happy with that person if they're here or they're not here,” Vaughn said.

Sunday, the boat hosted a newfound support group.

"Life goes on but we're never going to forget,” Price said. “Never."

