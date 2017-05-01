Duvall, Votto Lead Reds Comeback - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Duvall, Votto Lead Reds Comeback

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Adam Duvall got four hits to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Sunday.
    
The Reds had lost eight of their previous nine games.
    
Wandy Peralta (1-0) picked up the win by tossing a scoreless seventh inning. Closer Raisel Iglesias threw two innings to record his fourth save in as many chances.
    
Trevor Rosenthal (0-1) gave up one run on two hits.

