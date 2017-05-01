McKay Leads #2 Cards to Fifth Straight Win

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) After a two game losing streak, second ranked U of L baseball has been on a tear of late. The Cards looking for their fifth straight win hosting Toledo. U of L's Mister Everything, Brendan McKay drilled two homers as the Cards swept Toledo with a 17-2 win on Sunday. The Cards host Miami of Ohio on Tuesday.



