McKay Leads #2 Cards to Fifth Straight Win

McKay Leads #2 Cards to Fifth Straight Win

By Kendrick Haskins, Sports Anchor/Reporter
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)   After a two game losing streak, second ranked U of L baseball has been on a tear of late.  The Cards looking for their fifth straight win hosting Toledo.  U of L's Mister Everything, Brendan McKay drilled two homers as the Cards swept Toledo with a 17-2 win on Sunday.  The Cards host Miami of Ohio on Tuesday.


