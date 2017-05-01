Mahan Comes Up Huge for #6 Cats

COLUMBIA, SC (WAVE) Number six UK baseball looking to stay on top of the S-E-C East at South Carolina on Sunday. Tied at four in the eight when the Cats, Tyler Marshall singles to left scoring Riley Mahan part of a three run inning. In the ninth,UK get some more insurance, Mahan drills a two run shot. Cats win 9-4. They host Georgia next weekend.

