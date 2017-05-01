Police responding to shooting on W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities are responding to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

The call came in just after midnight, Metrosafe confirmed.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News, Weather & Derby apps

Once on scene, crews found one person shot.

No information on that victim or their condition is known at this time.

WAVE 3 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.