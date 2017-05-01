Police responding to shooting on W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Saturday night, Louisville tallied its 42nd homicide of the year. Sunday night, the families of some of those victims took a special cruise on Belle of Louisville.More >>
Authorities are responding to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.More >>
The Kentucky Derby Museum announced Sunday it will be the permanent home to the personal Thoroughbred racing collection of legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas.More >>
The Kentucky Derby Festival took to the streets Sunday as more than a thousand bike riders joined the Tour de Lou.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed a Tornado in Oldham County late Friday and two days later those in its path are still cleaning up.More >>
