Detroit officer critical after shooting; suspect killed

DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit police officer is in critical condition after being shot while responding to a call about a domestic dispute. Police say the suspected gunman was shot and killed.
Detroit police Chief James Craig says the officer, a 14-year veteran, was in surgery early Monday with a gunshot wound to the head. The police department's Twitter page reported that the officer was in "very critical condition but is alive."
The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the city's west side.
The Detroit News reports it's the seventh officer to be shot in the city in the past seven months.
