Hill settles on $1T spending bill, vote likely by Wednesday

Tens of thousands of immigrants and their allies are expected to rally in cities such as New York, Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles.
The House did not vote last week on a renewed effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act, but the White House remains hopeful action could come soon.
Here's a look at some assertions by President Donald Trump and his people on health care and tax reform.
President Barack Obama raised concerns about the Philippines leader's human rights record during his time in office.
A press release from the agency said the website is being updated to "reflect the approach of new leadership."
It's still unclear when she will make her final move to the White House, but there are signs that the wheels are in motion.
Breaking down President Trump's Twitter account gives a view inside the mind and habits of the commander-in-chief.
Donald Trump's proposed budget significantly slashes federal spending at several departments, but increases spending in defense, homeland security and veterans affairs.
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.
Tens of thousands of immigrants and their allies are expected to rally in cities such as New York, Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles.
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.
The countries the Trump administration banned refuges from does not include countries where he has business ties.
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.
As the Republican nominee, Donald Trump listed 21 conservatives from which he would choose to replace late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
