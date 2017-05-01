16 dead after tornadoes, floods ravage Midwest, South

It's very clear in some sections of Van Zandt County, where a tornado not only touched down, but stayed on the ground for miles. One such spot was Highway 19, just south of Canton.

Heavy storms caused havoc all through South Mississippi on Sunday, with Hancock County on the front lines.

An EF-1 tornado skimmed the edge of a lake in Natchitoches Parish. And straight-line winds caused other damage in the parish. Those are among findings of a National Weather Service team that surveyed damage there Sunday.

“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.

ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.

From the inside of two bathrooms, people described the tornado as a deafening experience.

The Rustic Barn in Canton was supposed to play host to Edgewood High School prom on Saturday, until it was destroyed by a tornado. (Source: KLTV)

Recent heavy rains have brought the Black River in Poplar Bluff out of its banks.

There were some reports of wind damage in the Zachary area following storms Sunday morning. The storm snapped tress and toppled utility poles.

The weekend was full of storms in Region 8 and one Saturday afternoon swept away a truck.

A Henderson County family is finding reasons to remain positive, despite losing two homes in Saturday's tornado near Eustace.

Two homes, built feet apart off FM 2709 in Henderson County, were destroyed by a reported tornado Saturday. (Source: KLTV staff)

The woman who was killed by a fallen tree during Sunday’s severe weather has been identified.

The Current River in Doniphan has run out of its banks and is causing dangerous flooding in the area.

According to the Doniphan Police Department, the building has lost all phone connection due to flooding.

Pocahontas residents have no choice, they need to evacuate the east side of the city. Officials made that very clear during a news conference Monday.

Judge on Pocahontas evacuations: Get out while you can

Governor Phil Bryant will sign a State of Emergency after a line of severe storms moved across the state Sunday morning. MEMA Director Lee Smithson will provide updates and answer questions about the damage that some areas received.

The Black River is up from Saturday, but not as bad as the Current River is in Van Buren, Missouri.

(Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Ambulances and emergency vehicles line up at Canton High School after a tornado ripped through the city of Canton, in Texas, on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

(Jerry Briggs/Warren County Fire Department via Warren County EMA via AP). This photograph provided by the Warren County Emergency Management Agency shows what looks like a tornado that approached Vicksburg, Miss., Sunday, April 30, 2017.

(Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP). Kyle Allen walks his parents' property in Canton, Texas on Sunday, April 30, 2017, looking for personal items.

By JIM SALTERAssociated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Sixteen months after a rare Christmas week flood devastated towns along the Meramec River near St. Louis, sandbags were rapidly piling up again Monday as the small but flood-prone river streamed over its banks, part of the aftermath of brutal weekend storms that also includes an ongoing search for two missing children in Arkansas.

Severe storms spawned tornadoes in the South, flooding in the Midwest and even a rare mid-spring snowstorm in the plains. At least 16 people died, and authorities are still searching for two children in Arkansas swept away by floodwaters and now presumed dead.

It's not over yet. Parts of the U.S. Midwest and South braced for more flooding and possible tornadoes as storms rolled eastward in a band stretching from Alabama into the Ohio River valley.

Some areas of Missouri were drenched with up to 12 inches of rain over the weekend. Normally docile creeks swelled to dangerous levels, and river levels jumped. The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency counted 143 water rescues statewide but acknowledged that countless others probably weren't reported. Hundreds of people were evacuated,, a levee was topped in a rural area northwest of St. Louis, and a 57-mile stretch of Interstate 44 was closed.

The Mississippi River was well above flood stage at several points, including Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where it is expected to crest later this week within a half-foot of the all-time record of 48.9 feet.

Near Cape Girardeau, residents of tiny Allenville were urged to evacuate, but many did not, even as the town was surrounded by water. The only way in or out was by boat.

"The old-timers, they know how the river reacts," Cape Girardeau County emergency management director Richard Knaup said. "They're old swampers, let me tell you. They're good country folks. They'd sooner take care of themselves than depend on the government."

Hundreds of people spent Monday sandbagging Missouri towns along the Meramec. Eureka police Sgt. David Sindel said 30 to 50 homes in his town are endangered, along with about a dozen businesses as the river is expected to reach within half-a-foot of the 2015 record.

"Unfortunately, it's Mother Nature and I guess there's not much we can do about it," Sindel said.

More severe weather was expected in the South. A wind advisory was in effect in northwest Mississippi. Tornado warnings were issued for parts of southeastern Alabama and central Georgia Monday morning by the National Weather Service. Parts of the Florida Panhandle could be affected by severe thunderstorms or high winds and dangerous rip currents.

The confirmed death toll rose to 16. Flash floods in Missouri were blamed in the deaths of a 77-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman, whose husband desperately tried to save her before their car was swept away.

In Arkansas, six confirmed deaths didn't include the two missing children who were inside a truck with their mother on Saturday when the vehicle was swept off a bridge near Hindsville, about 130 miles northwest of Little Rock. The body of a kayaker was recovered Monday, a day after he'd gone missing near Little Rock. A fire chief in Arkansas died when he was struck by a vehicle while working the storm.

The mayor of the small town of Pocahontas, Arkansas, ordered an evacuation Monday as the Black River rose toward an expected record crest of 29.5 feet on Friday - a foot above the record set in 2011.

Four people died in tornadoes in Texas on Saturday. It could have been worse. Several men worked frantically in an area 50 miles from Dallas to pull a man and two young children from an overturned pickup in rushing water. Cellphone video showed a man holding the limp body of an infant. The man who shot the video, Tom Mitchell, told WFAA-TV that the infant was revived. The father and second child are recovering.

Two died in Mississippi: a 7-year-old boy electrocuted after unplugging an electric golf cart and dropping the cord in a puddle, and a man killed when a tree fell onto his house, knocking a beam into his head.

In Tennessee, a 2-year-old girl died after being struck by a soccer goal post thrown by heavy winds on Sunday. Wind and flood advisories remained in effect for much of the state Monday.

In Illinois, prison inmates were helping with sandbagging in the towns of Murphysboro and Desoto.

In western Kansas, tens of thousands of people lost electricity after up to 20 inches of snow fell, accompanied by winds up to 60 mph. The storm briefly shut down Interstate 70, and National Guard teams were called out at least 40 times to rescue stranded motorists.

