16 dead after tornadoes, floods ravage Midwest, South

The Black River is up from Saturday, but not as bad as the Current River is in Van Buren, Missouri.More >>
The Black River is up from Saturday, but not as bad as the Current River is in Van Buren, Missouri.More >>
Governor Phil Bryant will sign a State of Emergency after a line of severe storms moved across the state Sunday morning. MEMA Director Lee Smithson will provide updates and answer questions about the damage that some areas received.More >>
Governor Phil Bryant will sign a State of Emergency after a line of severe storms moved across the state Sunday morning. MEMA Director Lee Smithson will provide updates and answer questions about the damage that some areas received.More >>
Pocahontas residents have no choice, they need to evacuate the east side of the city. Officials made that very clear during a news conference Monday.More >>
Pocahontas residents have no choice, they need to evacuate the east side of the city. Officials made that very clear during a news conference Monday.More >>
According to the Doniphan Police Department, the building has lost all phone connection due to flooding.More >>
The Current River in Doniphan has run out of its banks and is causing dangerous flooding in the area.More >>
Cleanup continues Monday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through several East Texas communities over the weekend.More >>
Cleanup continues Monday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through several East Texas communities over the weekend.More >>
The woman who was killed by a fallen tree during Sunday’s severe weather has been identified.More >>
The woman who was killed by a fallen tree during Sunday’s severe weather has been identified.More >>
A Henderson County family is finding reasons to remain positive, despite losing two homes in Saturday's tornado near Eustace.More >>
A Henderson County family is finding reasons to remain positive, despite losing two homes in Saturday's tornado near Eustace.More >>
The weekend was full of storms in Region 8 and one Saturday afternoon swept away a truck.More >>
The weekend was full of storms in Region 8 and one Saturday afternoon swept away a truck.More >>
There were some reports of wind damage in the Zachary area following storms Sunday morning. The storm snapped tress and toppled utility poles.More >>
There were some reports of wind damage in the Zachary area following storms Sunday morning. The storm snapped tress and toppled utility poles.More >>
Recent heavy rains have brought the Black River in Poplar Bluff out of its banks.More >>
Recent heavy rains have brought the Black River in Poplar Bluff out of its banks.More >>
From the inside of two bathrooms, people described the tornado as a deafening experience.
Everyone attendant made it out of the storm safely.More >>
From the inside of two bathrooms, people described the tornado as a deafening experience.
Everyone attendant made it out of the storm safely.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
An EF-1 tornado skimmed the edge of a lake in Natchitoches Parish. And straight-line winds caused other damage in the parish. Those are among findings of a National Weather Service team that surveyed damage there Sunday.More >>
An EF-1 tornado skimmed the edge of a lake in Natchitoches Parish. And straight-line winds caused other damage in the parish. Those are among findings of a National Weather Service team that surveyed damage there Sunday.More >>
Strong storms produced several tornado warnings and strong winds across several Region 8 counties early Sunday morning.More >>
Strong storms produced several tornado warnings and strong winds across several Region 8 counties early Sunday morning.More >>
Heavy storms caused havoc all through South Mississippi on Sunday, with Hancock County on the front lines.More >>
Heavy storms caused havoc all through South Mississippi on Sunday, with Hancock County on the front lines.More >>
It's very clear in some sections of Van Zandt County, where a tornado not only touched down, but stayed on the ground for miles. One such spot was Highway 19, just south of Canton.More >>
It's very clear in some sections of Van Zandt County, where a tornado not only touched down, but stayed on the ground for miles. One such spot was Highway 19, just south of Canton.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
Officials tallied the total personnel still working the fire at 306 people. This is significant drop off from the 799 people that were battling the fire the past couple of days.More >>
Officials tallied the total personnel still working the fire at 306 people. This is significant drop off from the 799 people that were battling the fire the past couple of days.More >>
A sinkhole formed at a home in Carterville, Illinois.More >>
A sinkhole formed at a home in Carterville, Illinois.More >>
Fatalities and damage were reported in Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.More >>
Fatalities and damage were reported in Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.More >>
The woman who was killed by a fallen tree during Sunday’s severe weather has been identified.More >>
The woman who was killed by a fallen tree during Sunday’s severe weather has been identified.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
The Black River is up from Saturday, but not as bad as the Current River is in Van Buren, Missouri.More >>
The Black River is up from Saturday, but not as bad as the Current River is in Van Buren, Missouri.More >>
As of Monday, May 1, the river at Poplar Bluff, Missouri is expected to crest at approximately 22 feet.More >>
As of Monday, May 1, the river at Poplar Bluff, Missouri is expected to crest at approximately 22 feet.More >>
We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.More >>
We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.More >>
Wappapello Lake overtook the Auxiliary Spillway around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.More >>
Wappapello Lake overtook the Auxiliary Spillway around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
Governor Phil Bryant will sign a State of Emergency after a line of severe storms moved across the state Sunday morning. MEMA Director Lee Smithson will provide updates and answer questions about the damage that some areas received.More >>
Governor Phil Bryant will sign a State of Emergency after a line of severe storms moved across the state Sunday morning. MEMA Director Lee Smithson will provide updates and answer questions about the damage that some areas received.More >>
Fatalities and damage were reported in Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.More >>
Fatalities and damage were reported in Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.More >>
A Henderson County family is finding reasons to remain positive, despite losing two homes in Saturday's tornado near Eustace.More >>
A Henderson County family is finding reasons to remain positive, despite losing two homes in Saturday's tornado near Eustace.More >>
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.More >>
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Images of severe weather from around the Midlands on Wednesday.More >>
A Bible found untouched in Bass Chapel at William Carey University after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the campus has garnered a lot of attention on social media. .More >>
A Bible found untouched in Bass Chapel at William Carey University after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the campus has garnered a lot of attention on social media. .More >>
Severe storms brought heavy rain, strong wind and possible tornadoes to the South on Monday, taking at least five lives. More storms are forecast for Tuesday.More >>
Severe storms brought heavy rain, strong wind and possible tornadoes to the South on Monday, taking at least five lives. More storms are forecast for Tuesday.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San DiegoMore >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San DiegoMore >>
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.More >>
Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.More >>
The last of four Arkansas executions over an eight-day period has prompted calls for an investigation after the inmate lurched and convulsed while strapped to the gurneyMore >>
The last of four Arkansas executions over an eight-day period has prompted calls for an investigation after the inmate lurched and convulsed while strapped to the gurneyMore >>
United Airlines moved to staunch criticism _ and any customer defections _ by reaching a settlement with David Dao, the passenger dragged off one of its planes two weeks ago and issuing new policies designed to prevent similar customer service failuresMore >>
United Airlines moved to staunch criticism _ and any customer defections _ by reaching a settlement with David Dao, the passenger dragged off one of its planes two weeks ago and issuing new policies designed to prevent similar customer service failuresMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
President Donald Trump has told leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately bolt the North American Free Trade Agreement.More >>
President Donald Trump has told leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately bolt the North American Free Trade Agreement.More >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>