Midwest, South brace for flooding and tornadoes

There were some reports of wind damage in the Zachary area following storms Sunday morning. The storm snapped tress and toppled utility poles.More >>
Recent heavy rains have brought the Black River in Poplar Bluff out of its banks.More >>
From the inside of two bathrooms, people described the tornado as a deafening experience.
Everyone attendant made it out of the storm safely.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
An EF-1 tornado skimmed the edge of a lake in Natchitoches Parish. And straight-line winds caused other damage in the parish. Those are among findings of a National Weather Service team that surveyed damage there Sunday.More >>
Strong storms produced several tornado warnings and strong winds across several Region 8 counties early Sunday morning.More >>
Heavy storms caused havoc all through South Mississippi on Sunday, with Hancock County on the front lines.More >>
It's very clear in some sections of Van Zandt County, where a tornado not only touched down, but stayed on the ground for miles. One such spot was Highway 19, just south of Canton.More >>
Authorities in Lincoln County have confirmed that a woman died Sunday after being hit by a tree. The incident occurred on Rambo Rd. sometime after 3 p.m. Officials say she died on the scene.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
Officials tallied the total personnel still working the fire at 306 people. This is significant drop off from the 799 people that were battling the fire the past couple of days.More >>
Authorities said the woman and her children were stranded in high water Saturday afternoon when the vehicle was swept off the road and over a bridge.More >>
A whole subdivision just south of Emory was hammered by strong winds that flatted trees and crushed some homes.More >>
The Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Poplar Bluff Fire Department has begun a door-to-door operation notifying residents on the south side of town advising them of a levee breach of the Black River Levee just outside city limits.More >>
Authorities said the woman and her children were stranded in high water Saturday afternoon when the vehicle was swept off the road and over a bridge.More >>
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.More >>
From the inside of two bathrooms, people described the tornado as a deafening experience.
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
The storm caused significant damage and was one of at least three tornadoes in the area.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Images of severe weather from around the Midlands on Wednesday.More >>
A Bible found untouched in Bass Chapel at William Carey University after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the campus has garnered a lot of attention on social media. .More >>
Severe storms brought heavy rain, strong wind and possible tornadoes to the South on Monday, taking at least five lives. More storms are forecast for Tuesday.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San DiegoMore >>
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.More >>
The last of four Arkansas executions over an eight-day period has prompted calls for an investigation after the inmate lurched and convulsed while strapped to the gurneyMore >>
United Airlines moved to staunch criticism _ and any customer defections _ by reaching a settlement with David Dao, the passenger dragged off one of its planes two weeks ago and issuing new policies designed to prevent similar customer service failuresMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
President Donald Trump has told leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately bolt the North American Free Trade Agreement.More >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
