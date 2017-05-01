Midwest, South brace for flooding and tornadoes

Authorities in Lincoln County have confirmed that a woman died Sunday after being hit by a tree. The incident occurred on Rambo Rd. sometime after 3 p.m. Officials say she died on the scene.

It's very clear in some sections of Van Zandt County, where a tornado not only touched down, but stayed on the ground for miles. One such spot was Highway 19, just south of Canton.

Heavy storms caused havoc all through South Mississippi on Sunday, with Hancock County on the front lines.

An EF-1 tornado skimmed the edge of a lake in Natchitoches Parish. And straight-line winds caused other damage in the parish. Those are among findings of a National Weather Service team that surveyed damage there Sunday.

“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.

ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.

Everyone attendant made it out of the storm safely.

From the inside of two bathrooms, people described the tornado as a deafening experience.

The Rustic Barn in Canton was supposed to play host to Edgewood High School prom on Saturday, until it was destroyed by a tornado. (Source: KLTV)

Recent heavy rains have brought the Black River in Poplar Bluff out of its banks.

There were some reports of wind damage in the Zachary area following storms Sunday morning. The storm snapped tress and toppled utility poles.

The weekend was full of storms in Region 8 and one Saturday afternoon swept away a truck.

Man barely makes it out of truck swept away by floods

(Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Ambulances and emergency vehicles line up at Canton High School after a tornado ripped through the city of Canton, in Texas, on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

(Jerry Briggs/Warren County Fire Department via Warren County EMA via AP). This photograph provided by the Warren County Emergency Management Agency shows what looks like a tornado that approached Vicksburg, Miss., Sunday, April 30, 2017.

(Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP). Kyle Allen walks his parents' property in Canton, Texas on Sunday, April 30, 2017, looking for personal items.

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Parts of the U.S. South and Midwest braced for flooding and possible tornadoes Monday following a weekend of deadly torrents and powerful winds that claimed at least 15 lives.

Heavy rain caused the roof of a furniture store in northern Oklahoma to collapse early Monday, although no one was injured, and parts of the state remained under flood and flash flood warnings after excessive rainfall over the weekend. The Illinois River that snakes through the eastern part of the state crested Sunday night at about 29 feet - well above major flood stage of 18 feet.

Tornado warnings were issued for parts of southeastern Alabama and central Georgia on Monday morning by the National Weather Service, which advised residents there to take cover. A severe thunderstorm located over Fort Benning in Georgia was at risk for developing into a twister, the weather service said.

Severe weather was expected elsewhere in the South. Parts of the Florida Panhandle could be affected by severe thunderstorms or high winds and dangerous rip currents. In Mississippi, a wind advisory was in effect in the northwest. A flood warning was in effect for rivers in Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Over the weekend, tornadoes hit several small towns in East Texas, killing four people. Flooding and winds killed five people in Arkansas, including a fire chief who was struck by a vehicle while working during the storm.

Three deaths were reported in Missouri, including a woman who drowned after rushing water swept away a car and a 78-year-old man who left his home to look at the floodwaters and was then carried away by the water. One of two deaths in Mississippi included a 7-year-old who was electrocuted after unplugging an electric golf cart and dropping the cord in water on the ground. A 2-year-old girl died in Tennessee after being struck by a soccer goal post thrown by heavy winds.

The storms rolled through Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday with strong winds causing isolated pockets of damage.

Middle Tennessee was hit by a strong line of storms that knocked down trees and power lines earlier Sunday. Wind and flood advisories were in effect for much of the state Monday.

Interstate 44 was closed over a 57-mile stretch in Missouri due to flooding over the roadway in several spots, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Flooding closed roads in hundreds of other locations around the state.

Near Clever in southwestern Missouri, a man tried to save his 72-year-old wife from floodwaters that swept away their vehicle Saturday, but her body was found when the water receded, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

In Texas, search teams were going door to door Sunday after the tornadoes the day before flattened homes, uprooted trees and flipped several pickup trucks at a Dodge dealership in Canton.

"It is heartbreaking and upsetting to say the least," Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett told reporters at a news conference Sunday morning.

The storms cut a path of destruction 35 miles (56 kilometers) long and 15 miles (24 kilometers) wide in Van Zandt County, Everett said. The largely rural area is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Dallas.

The National Weather Service found evidence of four tornadoes with one twister possibly on the ground for 50 miles (80 kilometers).

The first reports of tornadoes came about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, but emergency crews were hampered by continuing severe weather, said Judge Don Kirkpatrick, the chief executive for Van Zandt County.

"We'd be out there working and get a report of another tornado on the ground," he said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.