Latest Indiana sports

Bears move up for Trubisky remains controversial with fans

CHICAGO - As for the head scratchers, the Bears take the prize. They so coveted North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky - he of the 13 career starts, although impressive ones - that they spent lavishly to move up one spot from third to second overall for him. That move came in part because GM Ryan Pace felt other teams were desperate to get up to the second spot. Some say he panicked.

San Francisco took in that haul, then got the guy it wanted anyway at Number 3, Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas.

Chicago also took Adam Sheehan, a 6-foot-6, 278-pound tight end from Division Two Ashland in the second round. He certainly is a physical specimen, but what a challenge moving up in level of competition he faces. The Bears also took two other small college guys in the first five rounds.

ARCA

Dalton Sargeant laps entire field in ARCA race at Salem

SALEM, Ind. (AP) - Dalton Sargeant lapped the entire field Sunday in a dominating victory in the ARCA Racing Series event at Salem Speedway.

Sargeant rallied to get back on the lead lap on the high-banked 0.555-mile oval, then pulled away for his second career victory in the stock-car series. He became the first ARCA winner to lap the field since David Stremme in 2006 at Michigan International Speedway. "My crew chief, Chad Bryant, just kept reiterating, 'Take your time. Just race the race track.' And it paid off," Sargeant said. "This is definitely a difficult race. Our No. 77 Big Tine Cunningham Ford was amazing. I'm looking forward to Talladega."

Gus Dean was second in a Toyota, and Kyle Weatherman third in a Chevrolet.

NASCAR-RICHMOND

Logano pulls away to win at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Joey Logano has won Sunday's Monster Energy Cup race at Richmond despite starting near the back of the line.

Logano pulled away after a restart with about 20 laps to go and finished ahead of teammate and runner-up Brad Keselowski. Logano qualified fifth but had to start 37th after making a transmission change.

Keselowski had the dominant car for the second half of the race, but he got stuck behind some slower cars on the late restart, letting Logano pull away.

Denny Hamlin was third, followed by Ricky Stenhouse Junior and Kevin Harvick.

Pole-sitter Matt Kenseth led the first 163 laps to win Stage 1 and raced in the top 10 all day until a flat tire with 35 laps to go. He finished 23rd.

INDIANA-DEER REPORT

Report: Deer harvesting down in Indiana despite new law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A report released earlier this month by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources shows that deer hunting is down in the state.

The Indianapolis Star reports that despite fears that a new state law that expanded the firepower allowed for hunting on private land would increase the number of deer kills, hunters harvested almost 120,000 deer last year, the lowest number since 2003.

High-powered rifles accounted for 37 percent of deer kills, replacing shotguns as the most popular weapon to hunt deer.

The report also estimates that vehicle collisions with deer cost Indiana at least $119 million. There were 14,000 crashes that resulted in injury or at least $750 in property damage reported last year. Counties in northern Indiana had the most crashes.

