Crash slows NB I-71/75 in NKY - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

BOONE CO., KY (FOX19) -

A three-vehicle crash is slowing the morning commute from Northern Kentucky into downtown Cincinnati Monday morning.

The right lane is blocking Interstate 71/75 north of Burlington Pike until further notice, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Earlier, the center two lanes were closed, causing major delays.

No injuries were reported in the accident, which occurred about 6;30 a.m., dispatchers said.

Heavy rain is crossing the Tri-State, leading to slick roads.

