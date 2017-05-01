Crash slows NB I-71/75 in NKY

A three-vehicle crash is slowing the morning commute from Northern Kentucky into downtown Cincinnati Monday morning.

The right lane is blocking Interstate 71/75 north of Burlington Pike until further notice, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Acc. NB71/75 north of Burlington Pk now on both shoulders rt. lane blocked; use Mall Rd. or Dixie Hwy pic.twitter.com/6101dDUc0N — FOX19 (@FOX19) May 1, 2017

Earlier, the center two lanes were closed, causing major delays.

No injuries were reported in the accident, which occurred about 6;30 a.m., dispatchers said.

Heavy rain is crossing the Tri-State, leading to slick roads.

Join me on Facebook live in a few minutes for a look at the roads before you get behind the wheel this morning! @FOX19 #Cincywx pic.twitter.com/qoaCg6DPv6 — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) May 1, 2017

