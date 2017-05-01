Beds will roll during 2017 Great Bed Races

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 40 beds will roll tonight in the Thorntons Kentucky Derby Festival Great Bed Races.

Five-member teams dressed in costumes will race their decorated beds on wheels around a figure-eight course inside Broadbent Arena at the Kentucky Exposition Center. One team member must remain in the bed at all times.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News, Weather & Derby apps

Bed racing fans are encouraged to come out as early as 4 p.m. and join the tailgate party. Admission is free with a 2017 Pegasus Pin.

Participating teams will had an opportunity to showcase their costumes and beds in a pre-race parade around the racing surface beginning at 6 p.m. The first heat begins at 7 p.m. The race will air live on WAVE 3 News beginning at 7:30 p.m.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Derby dessert recipies

+ Kentucky Derby Museum to house Lukas collection

+ Biggest Loser trainer named Pegasus Parade Grand Marshal

This year's bed races theme is Louisville on the Move.

The races feature two 600-feet divisions - the Fun Division and the Champions Division. Teams also compete for prizes for fastest times and most outrageous costumes and decorations. Prizes will be awarded to the teams with the three fastest times. "Cone Eater," "Best Decorated Bed" and "Most Entertaining" awards will also be handed out. Winners also will be invited to appear in the Pegasus Parade on Thursday, May 4.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.