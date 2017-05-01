Princess Charlotte's birthday marked with release of new photo

Prince William and his wife Kate have released a photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her 2nd birthday.

Princess Charlotte will turn 2 years old Tuesday. (Source: Kensington Palace via CNN)

LONDON (CNN) - Britain's Princess Charlotte is about to celebrate her second birthday.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, released a new photo of Charlotte on Monday.

It was taken last month by the duchess at their home.

The happy parents said they are "delighted" to share the photo of Charlotte's birthday, which is Tuesday.

Last year, Charlotte's mom released four photos taken of her in honor of her first birthday.

The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow ?? pic.twitter.com/0Xftc3EFPz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2017

TRH would like to thank everyone for the lovely messages they have received & hope that everyone enjoys this photograph as much as they do. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2017

