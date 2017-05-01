Princess Charlotte's birthday marked with release of new photo - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LONDON (CNN) - Britain's Princess Charlotte is about to celebrate her second birthday.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, released a new photo of Charlotte on Monday.

It was taken last month by the duchess at their home.

The happy parents said they are "delighted" to share the photo of Charlotte's birthday, which is Tuesday.

Last year, Charlotte's mom released four photos taken of her in honor of her first birthday.

