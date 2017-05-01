'Credible threat' causes evacuation of NKY middle school - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

INDEPENDENCE, KY (FOX19) -

A Kenton County School spokesperson has confirmed a "credible threat" has been made to Twenhofel Middle School.

Jess Dykes said the building, located on Taylor Mill Rd., has been evacuated and students are safe.

Details about the threat were not immediately known.

The school is communicating with parents and Independence Police are investigating. 

