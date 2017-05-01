2 arrested for stabbing at Louisville Greyhound bus station

The incident happened at the Greyhound bus station on W. Muhammad Ali. Blvd. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested for a weekend stabbing at the Greyhound bus station in downtown Louisville.

Police were dispatched to the Greyhound station at 720 West Muhammad Ali Blvd. just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a stabbing.

According to arrest reports, the responding officers spotted John M. Gentuso, 26, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Billy M. Finn, 52, of Louisville, running from the scene holding knives. Both men were taken into custody. Police said each of them admitted stabbing a man during a verbal altercation.

The victim suffered five wounds and lost a lot of blood, police said. His condition is unknown.

Gentuso and Finn are charged with first-degree assault.

