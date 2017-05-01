CVG to conduct fire training today

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is planning to conduct fire training on Monday.

It will take place at the CVG Fire Department Training Facility on South Airfield Rd. from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

CVG officials said if you see smoke or fire near the airport during that time, do not be alarmed.

Trainings are also scheduled for May 8 and May 15.

The trainings are part of CVG's mission to keep passengers safe and secure.

