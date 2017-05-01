Portion of I-24 in McCracken Co., KY closed after crash

A crash on I-24 in McCracken County, Kentucky is causing traffic delays.
According to the KYTC, the crash occurred at the 8.5 mile marker on I-24. A truck reportedly crashed in the median and is mired in the mud.
I-24 westbound is down to one lane as crews attempt to remove the truck.
The estimated duration of the closure is one hour.
