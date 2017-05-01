Police searching for 17-year-old who accidentally shot 13-year-old in Radcliff

Expect a windy day as clouds take over.More >>
Expect a windy day as clouds take over.More >>
The victim and witnesses told Radcliff police the older boy was showing off a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Daneswood Court in Radcliff Saturday night when the weapon discharged.More >>
The victim and witnesses told Radcliff police the older boy was showing off a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Daneswood Court in Radcliff Saturday night when the weapon discharged.More >>
The victim suffered five wounds and lost a lot of blood, police said. His condition is unknown.More >>
The victim suffered five wounds and lost a lot of blood, police said. His condition is unknown.More >>
Five-member teams dressed in costumes will race their decorated beds on wheels around a figure-eight course inside Broadbent Arena at the Kentucky Exposition Center.More >>
Five-member teams dressed in costumes will race their decorated beds on wheels around a figure-eight course inside Broadbent Arena at the Kentucky Exposition Center.More >>
Saturday night, Louisville tallied its 42nd homicide of the year. Sunday night, the families of some of those victims took a special cruise on Belle of Louisville.More >>
Saturday night, Louisville tallied its 42nd homicide of the year. Sunday night, the families of some of those victims took a special cruise on Belle of Louisville.More >>