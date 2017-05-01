Police searching for 17-year-old who accidentally shot 13-year-old in Radcliff

The incident happened Saturday night in the parking lot of a Radcliff apartment complex. (Source: Raycom News Network)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Law enforcement officers in Hardin County are trying to locate a 17-year-old boy who they said accidentally shot and wounded a 13-year-old boy Saturday night.

The victim and witnesses told Radcliff police the older boy was showing off a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Daneswood Court in Radcliff when the weapon discharged. A bullet hit the younger boy in the lower abdomen, police said.

The boy who fired the gun got scared and ran away. Authorities have not been able to locate him. Police said they would determine whether to file charges when they know more about what happened.

The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.

Police are unsure how the victim and suspect know each other, but they said the two are not related.

