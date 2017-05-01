Vacation cottage ready to help Old Friends Farm pay the bills

GEORGETOWN, KY (WAVE) - It's known as horse racing's living history museum: Old Friends Farm in Georgetown, Kentucky. It's where the sport's greatest thoroughbreds retire gracefully with the help of donations. Paying for the horses room and board certainly isn't cheap, that's why a new idea to create revenue for the farm, is one you can sleep on.

On 136 beautiful acres in Georgetown, you may find Breeders' Cup Classic champ Alphabet Soup who beat the great Cigar, just hanging out in the barn. He's among more than 100 other retired thoroughbreds here. As Derby and Preakness winners like Silver Charm and War Emblem enjoy their twilight years, the people who work hard to make sure they're comfortable are on it 24/7. That was the case when we last spotted the farm's founder Michael Blowen on the phone securing a guest.

"It will be good to see you and you're going to stay until Sunday?" Blowen asked the caller.

Thanks to a donation, Old Friends is now the owner of a serene five-acre property adjacent to the farm and a house came with it. Cindy Grisolia with Old Friends took us on a tour.

"There are three full baths, a kitchen that's fully equipped," Grisolia explained of the Old Friends' Vacation Cottage.

The cottage is now available for families and groups who want to rent it out for the week. Each of the four available bedrooms is named for an Old Friends champ. In the War Emblem Room you can purchase the artwork on the wall, if you desire, depicting his 2002 Derby win.

Walk over to join in a tour of the horses, then have a glass of wine on the spacious deck. The back of the property offers a peaceful farm view and it comes with its own playset for the kids, but the biggest bonus of the property may be location, location, location.

"You can be at Keeneland in 20 to 25 minutes, you can be at the Kentucky Horse Park in less than 15 minutes, you can be downtown in that fabulous new corridor in Lexington having dinner in probably 20 minutes," Grisolia explained, "Most of the distilleries are not that far away, were very close to Buffalo Trace, we're very close to Woodford Reserve were only about an hour from Makers Mark."

While all of that is pretty perfect, the most important thing says Grisolia is, "You can have this great satisfaction in knowing your stay is helping our horses."

The cottage rents for $2,000 a week, but may eventually offer shorter stays.

By the way, you can help Old Friends and have fun the Sunday after Derby for its 13th annual Homecoming Party. For $25, you'll be treated to barbecue, live bands and auction items at the farm.

