Not guilty plea entered by suspect in deadly hit-and-run

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A deadly hit-and-run that took place in March on Preston Highway has left a family grieving. The man responsible, Bradley Cannon, turned himself in but pleaded not guilty in court Monday.



"We've seen him once before, we came the first time," said Cynthia Harrod, grandmother of the victim, Robert Pace.

Coming face-to-face with the man charged with killing Pace is never easy for his mother and grandmother. Watching Cannon from a distance, Melissa Kaufman, Pace's mother, says she'd rather not share the feelings she gets when she sees Cannon.



"You really don't want to know, honestly," Kaufman said.



Although an arraignment only lasts a few minutes, Kaufman said she will be there for every judicial step, no matter how short so she can get justice for her son taken too soon.

"It's just a shame that he took an innocent boy's life and I’m hoping that he pleads guilty," Kaufman said.

Cannon's attorney entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of Cannon during the hearing. Another pre-trial conference will be held in June before his trial begins in August. It's a long judicial process, but for Kaufman, it's an important step for her son.



"That's pretty much what keeps me going every day, we want to make sure he gets justice," Kaufman said.



Cannon is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center on a $1 million cash bond.



