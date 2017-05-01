Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash pleads not guilty, will go to trial

A roadside memorial at the site where Robert pace was killed. (Source; Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A deadly hit-and-run that took place in March on Preston Highway has left a family grieving.

The man whom police said was responsible, Bradley Cannon, turned himself in but pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

"We've seen him once before; we came the first time," said Cynthia Harrod, grandmother of the victim, Robert Pace.

Coming face-to-face with the man charged with killing Pace is never easy for his mother and grandmother. Watching Cannon from a distance, Melissa Kaufman, Pace's mother, said she'd rather not share the feelings she gets when she sees him.

"You really don't want to know, honestly," Kaufman said.

Although an arraignment only lasts a few minutes, Kaufman said she will be there for every judicial step, no matter how brief so she can get justice for her son taken too soon.

"It's just a shame that he took an innocent boy's life and I’m hoping that he pleads guilty," Kaufman said.

Cannon's attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf Monday. Another pre-trial conference is set for June before his trial begins in August. It's a long judicial process, but for Kaufman, it's an important step for her son.

"That's pretty much what keeps me going every day," Kaufman said. "We want to make sure he gets justice."

Cannon is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center on a $1 million cash bond.

