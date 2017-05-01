WATCH LIVE @ 11AM: Post position draw for Kentucky Derby 143 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 11AM: Post position draw for Kentucky Derby 143

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Post positions for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby will be drawn at 11 a.m. Wednesday during WAVE 3 News Midday. Click on the appropriate link below to watch our live streaming coverage:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly