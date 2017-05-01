Detroit Zoo reopens, monitors uninvited coyote on premises

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) - A wild coyote has decided to go where some other wild things are - the Detroit Zoo.
The Detroit Free Press and WWJ-AM report the zoo in the suburb of Royal Oak temporarily closed Monday morning after workers discovered a coyote on the grounds. The gates reopened a short time later after officials determined the wild visitor posed no risk to the public - though some zoo animals have been sheltered for their protection.
So far, zoo officials are taking a wait-and-see approach. They've spotted the coyote and for now hope that it will leave on its own.
Zoo spokeswoman Patricia Janeway says the zoo has had uninvited animals show up before, including a deer that caused a temporary shutdown.
