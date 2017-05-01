Esquire Derby tickets sell out, 50 reserves added

Kimbra will perform at the Esquire Derby event on Friday, May 5 at 21C. (Source: King Sixteen)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you're planning to party with Grammy award winning singer Kimbra on Derby eve, you better order your ticket soon.

The Esquire Derby event at 21C Museum Hotel recently sold out, but producers King Sixteen have have added 50 additional tickets from their reserve.

Louisville musician Dave Moisan, who was a contestant on Season 11, will open the show at Esquire Derby.

Chef Mike Wajda, head chef at Proof on Main, is in charge of hors d'oeuvres for the party. Classic Derby cocktails like the Mint Julep and Old Fashioned will feature Rabbit Hole Distilling’s bourbon and rye. And this year, expect the debut of a liquid nitrogen infused concoction called the Scofflaw Slushee.

“All of our guests are VIPs, and so we take a different approach than other legacy Derby events and provide a premium experience with entertainment, food, drinks, and memorable surprises,” King Sixteen founding partner Mike Brady said.

Click here to purchase reserve VIP tickets, which are going for $650.

