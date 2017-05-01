UK's Commonwealth Stadium renamed Kroger Field - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

BREAKING

UK's Commonwealth Stadium renamed Kroger Field

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A rendering of the new signage at the University of Kentucky football stadium Kroger Field (Source: WLEX-TV) A rendering of the new signage at the University of Kentucky football stadium Kroger Field (Source: WLEX-TV)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Commonwealth Stadium, the University of Kentucky's football arena, will be renamed Kroger Field, officials with UK, UK Athletics, JMI Sports and the supermarket chain announced Monday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
News, Weather & Derby apps

The university completed a two-year, $120 million renovation of the stadium in 2015. Upgrades included a limestone facade, turf field and new concession stands and restrooms.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly