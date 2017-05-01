UK's Commonwealth Stadium renamed Kroger Field

A rendering of the new signage at the University of Kentucky football stadium Kroger Field (Source: WLEX-TV)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Commonwealth Stadium, the University of Kentucky's football arena, will be renamed Kroger Field, officials with UK, UK Athletics, JMI Sports and the supermarket chain announced Monday.

The university completed a two-year, $120 million renovation of the stadium in 2015. Upgrades included a limestone facade, turf field and new concession stands and restrooms.

This story will be updated.

