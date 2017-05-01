More than 300 trees damaged by Goshen tornado

GOSHEN, KY (WAVE) - An EF-1 tornado that ripped through northwestern Oldham County early April 29 wiped out nearly 300 trees in the Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve.



The smell of oak, pine and maple trees was prominent in the park, but under discouraging circumstances. Wind speeds peaking 95 miles per hour uprooted and stripped many trees dating back to the 1800's.

Mahan Manor, a two-story log cabin on the 170-acre property, was built in 1805. Its logs were harvested on the land. In 1975, the land at 12501 Harmony Landing Road was handed over by Virginia Greasey and Howard Mahan to become the nature preserve. A crew of five members is left in awe as they call on their creative instincts to help clean up the disaster.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Oldham County hit by EF-1 tornado



"We don't even have a saw big enough to cut a tree like this," said Tavia Cathcart Brown, executive director of Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve. "We don't even know what to do with it once we cut it."



Right now, the crew is cutting what they can. Cranes will likely have to come in and remove the larger trees because of the saturated grounds.



"These trees were so beautiful," said Cathcart Brown. "Weddings have taken place under these trees, people have their parties here, graduation photos are also taken,"

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 arrested for stabbing at Louisville Greyhound bus station

+ Special Belle of Louisville cruise brings healing, support

+ Bed race driver steers with prosthetic arms



A lot of people planned to visit the preserve in the coming weeks for more special occasions, Cathcart Brown said that regard makes this even more difficult to endure. Being a non-profit, Greasey Mahan has very little funds for cleanup. Five buildings on its 170 acres were damaged too, leaving the crew open to any and all suggestions, donation and volunteers.



"With the help from our community, we will one day make this place beautiful again," Cathcart Brown said.



Cathcart Brown hopes local classrooms will help fund raise for grounds they often take field trips to, along with sports teams who use the area to practice. Anyone who can offer assistance to Greasey Mahan is asked to call 502-523-9005 or email by clicking here.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.