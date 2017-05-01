Bed race driver steers with prosthetic arms

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There will be a unique driver in the Kentucky Derby Festival Bed Races on Monday.
Billy Parker, who has two prosthetic arms, will be steering a specially-designed bed while it is pushed by Hanger Clinic employees.
>> Download the WAVE 3 News Inside the Rail mobile app
Parker lost both of his arms above the elbow in a workplace accident 10 years go.
He now spends time traveling and speaking about workplace safety.
DIGITAL DERBY GUIDE
+ Esquire Derby tickets sell out, 50 reserves added
+ Trainer Todd Pletcher plans to run 3 horses in Kentucky Derby
+ Celebrity guest list for Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala announced
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.