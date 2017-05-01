Bed race driver steers with prosthetic arms - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bed race driver steers with prosthetic arms

Billy Parker will steer the Hanger Clinic bed in the KDF Bed Races. (Source Hanger Clinic) Billy Parker will steer the Hanger Clinic bed in the KDF Bed Races. (Source Hanger Clinic)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There will be a unique driver in the Kentucky Derby Festival Bed Races on Monday.

Billy Parker, who has two prosthetic arms, will be steering a specially-designed bed while it is pushed by Hanger Clinic employees.

Parker lost both of his arms above the elbow in a workplace accident 10 years go.

He now spends time traveling and speaking about workplace safety.

