Bed race driver steers with prosthetic arms

Billy Parker will steer the Hanger Clinic bed in the KDF Bed Races. (Source Hanger Clinic)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There will be a unique driver in the Kentucky Derby Festival Bed Races on Monday.

Billy Parker, who has two prosthetic arms, will be steering a specially-designed bed while it is pushed by Hanger Clinic employees.

Parker lost both of his arms above the elbow in a workplace accident 10 years go.

He now spends time traveling and speaking about workplace safety.

