Prosecutors: Milwaukee jail withheld water as punishment

By IVAN MORENOAssociated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee's sheriff's office continued using water deprivation as a form of punishment at its jail even after an inmate died of dehydration, prosecutors on Monday told a jury deciding whether criminal charges are warranted.

Prosecutors conducting an inquest into the death of 38-year-old Terrill Thomas presented jurors with jail logs documenting two cases in which disobeying inmates had water to their cells turned off - - both within a month of Thomas dying after spending seven days alone in a cell without water, according to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

One inmate had his water turned off on April 30, 2016 - six days after Thomas' death.

"How can this happen? How can this happen one week after Mr. Thomas died?" said Assistant District Attorney Kurt Bentley said, his voice rising as he questioned Brandy Solomon, a shift captain at the Milwaukee County Jail. Jail logs indicate that Solomon ordered the water turned off in the April 30 case, but she repeatedly denied it while on the stand.

"I was never aware of the water being turned off, period," she said.

Three weeks after Thomas' death, another inmate had his water turned off. In both cases it wasn't clear when it was turned back on.

"This isn't the first time this happened. This is a pattern," Bentley said.

Milwaukee's medical examiner concluded five months after Thomas' death that he had died of "profound dehydration."

Sheriff's officials have said Thomas' water was shut off after he stuffed a mattress in a toilet to flood his previous cell. But in the subsequent cases, the inmates were both being punished for covering the window to their cells with a blanket and refusing to take it down.

Sheriff David Clarke runs the jail, but he has not been the target of the inquest. He has repeatedly declined to comment on Thomas' death aside from highlighting the inmate's criminal record.

Thomas' family has said he was having a mental breakdown when police arrested him April 14, 2016, for shooting a man in front of his parents' house and later firing a gun inside a casino.

The prosecution expects to conclude its case later Monday.

