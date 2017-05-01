WAVE 3 News partners with Alpha Media to provide weather, news on 5 Louisville radio stations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is expanding its reach on the radio.

You can now hear weather updates from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team and WAVE 3 News headlines seven days a week on all five Alpha Media radio stations in Louisville - 99.7 WDJX, 102.3 The Max, G105.1, B96.5 and Magic 101.3.

WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned will keep radio listeners well-informed with his Earliest Alerts and during severe weather coverage.

You'll also find WAVE 3 News and Alpha Media working together on community events.

Our new partnership with Alpha Media starts Monday, May 1, and we're excited to be working with Alpha Media and all its stations in Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.