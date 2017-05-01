Crash in McCracken Co., KY injures one

One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.

On Monday, May 1 around 10:55 a.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6035 KY Dam Road for a single vehicle crash.

Jordan Gourley, 25, of Mayfield, Ky, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox and struck a large sign in the yard of Mercy Primary Care-Reidland at 6035 KY Dam Road.

Authorities reported that Gourley turned into the driveway of the business and lost control due to unknown medical reasons.

Gourley was transported to an area hospital.

The Reidland Fire Department also assisted at the scene. Stinnett’s Towing removed the wrecked vehicle from the crash scene.

Gourley was Cited to Court on a charge of no registration plate.

