Mother of 3-year-old beaten to death takes plea deal

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The woman accused of neglecting her young daughter, which resulted in the girl's death, has accepted a plea deal.

Cynthia Weigleb plead guilty to two charges of neglect of a dependent on Monday, one resulting in death and the other resulting in serious bodily injury.

Weigleb's daughter, Alexis Arensman, died in February 2015 when she was three years old, after being beaten by Weigleb's boyfriend, Joseph Manske. Arensman's sister, Bethannie, was seriously injured in the beating.

Last week, Manske was sentenced to 40 years in prison on the same charges.

Weigleb's plea deal includes a 37-year sentence on the first charge, with five years probated, and a 9-year sentence for the second charge. The sentences will run concurrent, which means Weigleb will serve 32 years. The last two years of her sentence will be served in community corrections.

