Popular club owner, his aunt found dead in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a double homicide in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Rosewell Avenue at 2 p.m. on Monday. They found two people dead at a home there. Family members identified the victims as Gene Turner and his aunt.

Turner co-owned Club Cedar on South 26th Street. The club later posted on its Facebook page that Turner, along with his Aunt Sudella, had died, and they’ve canceled their Kentucky Derby events.

Turner’s employees rushed to the crime scene Monday.

"Everybody was his baby, always had a beautiful smile," Janie Ruff said. "He was the type of person who would let a homeless person come in and just sit in his club. We have lost somebody today. Oh, and the person who did this, I don’t know if you realize what you've taken."

Added Linda Snoddykelly: "He just hugged me last night. See I decorated that club for Derby, and he said, you know, I love you, baby. You're doing a really good job."

Second division officers said there was a sign of forced entry into the home but have not released anymore details.

