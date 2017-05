Two people were found dead at a home on Rosewell Avenue. (Source: Kasey Cunningham/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a double homicide in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Officers were called to 1300 block of Rosewell Avenue at 2 p.m. on Monday.

They found two people dead at a home there.

No other details have been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

