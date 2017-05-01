Billy Reed: Bandwagon bettors might miss out on McCraken

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the weeks leading up to the Kentucky Derby, the horse-racing business gets loaded up with a big heap of fickle. Heroes can turn into bums in less than 140 seconds. The sport of kings turns into the sport of "what have you done for me lately?"

Consider, for example, McCraken. Going into the Blue Grass on April 8, he was unbeaten in four starts and stood atop many of the Derby ratings. But then he finished third to the longshot Irap, sending his stock into freefall.

Now he's not getting as much attention as Calumet Farm's Hence, the Sunland Park Derby winner who was the "buzz" horse on the backstretch Monday.

"It's kind of puzzling," trainer Ian Wilkes said. "I guess we're a society that values winning so much that nothing else matters. But I like my horse. He's done very, very well since the Blue Grass."

For more than 20 years, Wilkes worked as top assistant to Carl Nafzger, who won the Derby with Unbridled in 1990 and Street Sense in 2007. It's noteworthy that both those colts also were beaten in the Blue Grass before winning at Churchill on the first Saturday in May.

The way Wilkes sees it, McCraken "needed the race." That's racetrack language for a horse who wasn't quite ready to give his best effort. In McCraken's case, the colt was being pointed for the Tampa Bay Derby on March 11, but had to miss the race because of a slight ankle injury.

That forced Wilkes to go to Plan B, which was to give the colt time to get healthy enough to run in the Blue Grass. He was full of himself – too full of himself, in Wilkes' opinion – and never really found his stride.

"I thought he was too fresh and too on the bit, and that is where missing (the Tampa Bay Derby) showed up," Wilkes said. "He was too pretty."

But since arriving at Churchill, McCraken seems to be completely healthy and back to his best form. Of course, Churchill is like home to him. In his first start, he won a maiden race last Oct. 2 at Churchill, then captured the Street Sense on Oct. 3 and the Kentucky Jockey Club on Nov. 26.

In his first start as a 3-year-old, McCraken galloped to a 3¾-length win on Feb. 11 in the Sam F. Davis Stakes. Then came the injury that forced Wilkes to tear up his game plan.

A son of Ghostzapper out of the mare Ivory Empress, McCraken is owned by Janis Whitham of Leoti, Kansas. She began sending horses to Nafzger in the 1990s and stayed with Wilkes when Nafzger retired. She named him for the town of McCracken, Kan., not for McCracken County in deep western Kentucky. Only the Jockey Club, who's in charge of approving names, knows why the second "c" had to be dropped from the colt's name.

In all five of his starts, McCraken had been ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., who has spent some time at Churchill every year since winning the Eclipse Award as top apprentice jockey in 2005. So far Hernandez's biggest victory came aboard Fort Larned in the 2012 Breeders' Cup Classic. That colt was owned by Ms. Whitman, trained by Wilkes, and named for a town in Kansas.

Despite McCraken's loss in the Blue Grass, Hernandez picked him over Girvin, whom he rode to victory in the Louisiana Derby on April 1. He said it was a tough choice, but finally decided that McCraken had a better shot at Churchill than Girvin, whose four career starts all have come at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

Hernandez's take on the Blue Grass?

"Before, he was like the football player in high school beating up on the high schools, and then he gets to college where the talent is deeper and he might not be as tough as he thought," Hernandez said. "Since then, it has been like he's saying, 'Now I'm going to pay attention.'"

In the Derby, McCraken probably won't be as far back in the Derby as some of the other late closers. He should be among the leaders coming down the stretch, which will shake up the bettors who jumped off his bandwagon after the Blue Grass.

Oh, ye of little faith. The feeling here is that McCraken will be right there at the wire.

Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter who contributes regular sports columns to WAVE3.com.

