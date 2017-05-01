Bullitt Co. man hit, killed by train

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A man from Lebanon Junction died after being hit by a train on Saturday.

Dewayne Collett, 48, was walking along the railroad tracks in the area of Preston Highway and Bardstown Junction when he was hit, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.

The Bullitt County Coroner's Office pronounced Collett dead at the scene after he was found around 3 p.m.

Deputies were told Collett was walking home from Shepherdsville.

