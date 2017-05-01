Man arrested on burglary and drug charges in Murray, KY

On Friday, April 28, Murray Police officers were dispatched to Riviera Courts in Murray, Kentucky regarding a possible break in at one of the residences.

Prior to officers’ arrival the victim said she left her residence after she heard the person outside make entry inside.

Upon arrival officers’ found Joseph Cavitt laying on the ground in front of the residence.

Officers’ received permission to search Cavitt’s residence.

Clothing was found that belonged to Cavitt and a baggie of methamphetamine was found in his pocket.

Joseph Cavitt was taken into custody charged with 2nd degree burglary (Class C Felony) and 1st degree possession of methamphetamine (Class D Felony).

