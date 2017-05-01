Trainer Wilkes hasn't lost confidence in McCraken

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hall of Fame trainer Carl Nafzger has always had an eye for talent, both equine and human talent around the barn.

Nafzger, who won the Kentucky Derby in 1990 with Unbridled and captured the roses again in 2007 with Street Sense, recalled a day in the late 1980s when he had some new help around the barn.

"My assistant trainer said I have a couple of lads that want to come over and help from Australia," Nafzger recalled. "So we brought them over and the first day I saw them gallop. There was one and I said 'Don't let that boy out of my sight.'

"He had great hands and a great feel for the horses and we have spent every day since about 1989 together and I have learned from him and he's learned from me."

The "lad" Nafzger was talking about was Ian Wilkes, who was the exercise rider for Unbridled and was an assistant to Nafzger for Street Sense's Derby win before going out on his own as a trainer.

And now Wilkes not only has a Derby starter but one of the favorites for the 143rd running of the Run for the Roses with McCraken.

"I'm just trying to enjoy this," Wilkes said. "From the experience I had with Carl, I have to enjoy it. I try not to get ahead of myself and try to continue to do my job.

"I've learned a lot from Carl and I hope to use some of that knowledge."

Wilkes said it's "great to have Carl" still around the barn and he'll lean on him if he has any questions. Nafzger said "there's only one trainer for a horse," but noted he thinks Wilkes is doing just fine on his own.

"Horses like this don't come along very often," Wilkes said. "So, that's why I continue to say just enjoy this. I learned when I was with Carl for Street Sense that you just need to relax and have fun with it all."

McCraken made his last pre-Derby work on Sunday and Nafzger was right there watching from the clocker's stand to see how the work would turn out.

He was smiling from ear-to-ear.

"It's like watching your son run a touchdown in the last seconds of a high school football game," Nafzger said. "It's so much fun to see him."

And while Wilkes said he "never lost confidence" in McCraken, he's excited to be among those preparing for the Derby after some hiccups.

The son of Ghostzapper won his first four career starts, including the Sam F. Davis on Feb. 11 at Tampa Bay Downs. But a slight ankle strain forced him to miss the Tampa Bay Derby and instead wait for the Blue Grass Stakes.

McCraken came up short, finishing third in the Blue Grass.

"I never lost confidence in the horse," Wilkes said. "It's a case of missing that race and being a little behind the eight ball. But the horse hasn't missed a beat since then and I really like where he's at moving forward."

Wilkes said he hasn't been too nervous and believes because of what Nafzger has taught him that he'll hold up throughout the week.

Nafzger said he's hoping he taught him everything he knows.

"The biggest key about that is the press is trying to make a living too," Nafzger said. "There's only one bad thing about the press, if they don't show up Sunday morning."

And they'll show up, if he captures the roses.

Jody Demling is a Louisville-based sports reporter who covers the Kentucky Derby for WAVE3.com.

