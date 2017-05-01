Man charged with defacing LMPD headquarters

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A has been charged with spray painting a Nazi symbol on the Louisville Metro Police Department headquarters.

A swastika was found drawn on LMPD headquarters on Friday night, April 28. Jacob L. Wallace, 30, of Louisville, was arrested the next morning on a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

An LMPD officer and a citizen each said they saw Wallace taking pictures of the swastika after it was spray painted.

