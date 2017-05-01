Wearable panic buttons: A list of products to consider

Wearable panic buttons are becoming an easy way for people to get emergency help discreetly.

Over the years the wearables have become smaller and more advanced. They can be set up to call emergency services directly or to alert your friends and family if you're in an uncomfortable and possibly dangerous situation.

Watch the video above to learn more about some of the newer panic button wearable products. Below is a list of those mentioned in the video.

Prices vary from $5 to several hundred dollars.

Revolar: https://revolar.com/

Aluma: http://www.alumalife.com/

Athena: http://www.roarforgood.com/

Wearsafe: http://wearsafe.com/

Ila Dusk: https://www.thegrommet.com/ila-security-dusk-personal-alarms

Apple Watch 2: http://www.apple.coM/apple-watch-series-2/

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.